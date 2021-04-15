Bed Bath & Beyond Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 28,971 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,289 put options.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

