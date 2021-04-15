Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $99.80

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.80 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 121.60 ($1.59). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 169,810 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.30 million and a PE ratio of -241.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

