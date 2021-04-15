Bela (BELA) Trading 258% Higher Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded up 78.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Bela has traded 258% higher against the US dollar. Bela has a market cap of $713,544.34 and $1,074.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars.

