Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $322.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

