Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,184.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,245.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

