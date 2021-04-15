Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 274.98 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £281.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 253.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.01. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

