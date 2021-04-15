BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BFT Financial Group LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

