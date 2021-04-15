BFT Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,833 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 453,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.60 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

