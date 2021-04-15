bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.15

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $83.62 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00271434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.47 or 0.00750532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,763.49 or 0.99913809 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00022981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.00863949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

