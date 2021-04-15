BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 119.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $28,617.97 and $180.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.37 or 0.00544451 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 841% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.