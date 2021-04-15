Bitcoinus Trading 5% Lower This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $125,569.41 and approximately $6,228.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,089.72 or 1.00167016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00144955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

