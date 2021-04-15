BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $6.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.63.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.