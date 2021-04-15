BMO Capital Markets Raises Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $15.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

AFMD stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 136,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Affimed by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 40,342 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

