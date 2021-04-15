BMO Capital Markets Raises Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$138.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.88.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$122.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.55. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.6723753 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

