Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,803,056 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

