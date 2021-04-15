Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Norman J. Deluca Sells 692 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.