Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in March

Apr 15th, 2021

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.99. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.5519 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

