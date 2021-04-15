Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. The Ensign Group comprises about 1.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,797 shares of company stock worth $1,804,219 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

