Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $176.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

