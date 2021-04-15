Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 64,263 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,263 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

