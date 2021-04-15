BrightView (NYSE:BV) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

