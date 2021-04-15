Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

ACEL stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $121,136.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,713,364.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

