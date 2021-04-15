Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $4.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $17.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $381.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

