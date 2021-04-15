Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Immunic by 62.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.