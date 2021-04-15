Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,063. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

