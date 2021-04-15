Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,063. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit