Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.66 Million

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report $455.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.50 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $771.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

