Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

SPT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.74. 203,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,615. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,223 shares of company stock worth $11,993,753.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

