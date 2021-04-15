Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. BGSF has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in BGSF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGSF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

