Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

PBH opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.