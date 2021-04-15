Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

