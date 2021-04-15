Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Target Price at $56.20

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,650. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,007,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

