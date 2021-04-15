Brokerages Set Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target at $9.20

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $5.52. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,024. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. Analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Calyxt by 788.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

