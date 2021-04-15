Brokerages Set Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Price Target at $9.20

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $5.52. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,024. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. Analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Calyxt by 788.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Analyst Recommendations for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit