Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $320.20

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $381.45. 31,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,589. The company has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

