Brokers Offer Predictions for Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

WLK stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

