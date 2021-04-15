Brokers Set Expectations for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Trex stock opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Trex has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Trex by 211.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 68,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Trex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Trex by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

