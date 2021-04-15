Builders FirstSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,988 put options on the company. This is an increase of 732% compared to the typical volume of 359 put options.
BLDR opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.65.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
