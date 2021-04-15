Builders FirstSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,988 put options on the company. This is an increase of 732% compared to the typical volume of 359 put options.

BLDR opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

