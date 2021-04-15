Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,619 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,182,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 10,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

