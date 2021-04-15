Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 1,688 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

NYSE TRV opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

