Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 632,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after buying an additional 384,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

