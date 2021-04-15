Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $61.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,254. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

