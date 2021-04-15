Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.85.

SAM stock opened at $1,252.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,016.09. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $394.50 and a twelve month high of $1,283.19.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

