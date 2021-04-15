Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 3,866 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,587 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

