Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 45,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $388.67 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.46 and a 200-day moving average of $357.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

