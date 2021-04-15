Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

