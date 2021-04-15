Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $304.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $306.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

