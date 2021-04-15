Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,493,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $74,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 312.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

