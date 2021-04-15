Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

