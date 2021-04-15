Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 6,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

