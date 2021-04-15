Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 172,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,648,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

