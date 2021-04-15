Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Camping World by 207.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World by 22.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Camping World by 146.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

